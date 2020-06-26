Stabilize your DSLR with DJI’s Ronin-SC 3-axis Gimbal at $299 (Save $120)

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Ronin-SC DSLR Gimbal Stabilizer for $299 shipped. Typically fetching $419, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings and lets you score an Amazon all-time low. DJI’s Ronin-SC upgrades your ability to film without a stationary tripod with its 3-axis stabilization functionality. So even while walking around, you’ll be able to capture smooth footage. Other feature inclusions like Panorama, Timelapse, and Motion Control round out the package. With 270 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look and then head below for additional details.

Update 6/26 @ 12:39 PM: Today only, via its DealZone, B&H is offering the Feiyu AK2000 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $169.88 shipped. Normally $279 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking to bring much of the same stabilization technology to their mobile recordings can make out for less with DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3. This gimbal will only run you $119, works with a variety of smartphones, and allows you to capture buttery smooth footage in a one-handed design.

Or if you’re looking for a new mirrorless camera, Panasonic just unveiled its upcoming Lumix G100 alongside a new grip accessory. Geared towards vloggers, this release packs an articulating screen and more. Get the full scope in our launch coverage.

DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer features:

The DJI Ronin-SC Gimbal Stabilizer brings many improvements over its predecessor, the Ronin-S, with this smaller and lighter stabilized, three-axis single-handle gimbal, designed for small mirrorless cameras under 4.4 lb. Though the Ronin-SC is smaller, it packs an abundance of features, design enhancements, and technology inside its compact form.

