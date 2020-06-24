Panasonic is debuting its latest mirrorless camera today, taking on competing solutions geared towards vloggers and other mobile videographers. The new Lumix G100 enters with 4K recording, 5-axis image stabilization, and an articulating display. There’s also a new tripod grip that’ll work with a variety of the brand’s cameras. Head below for all the details surrounding the Panasonic Lumix G100, including how to pre-order at a discount and more.

Panasonic debuts new Lumix G100

Today’s new unveil from Panasonic enters nearly 1-month after Sony announced its new ZV-1. Both cameras look to bring the mirrorless form-factor into the world of vlogging with some unique features and ergonomic tripod grips.

Panasonic’s new Lumix G100 is centered around a 20.3-megapixel sensor that yields 4K recording. A new model for its mirrorless cameras deemed S&Q delivers 4-times slow motion in the form of up to 120FPS footage. You can also count on less shaky videos thanks to a 5-axis hybrid image stabilizer. There’s a new electronic viewfinder that’s said to be 2.8-times brighter than its predecessor. Panasonic is also directly targeting Sony with the inclusion of a built-in articulating display, something that the competing ZV-1 lacks.

Another feature here geared towards the vlogging crowd is the ability to split recordings into smaller clips right from the camera. The Panasonic Lumix G100 also records in a wider dynamic range for greater flexibility in post-production editing. Smartphone connectivity has been a standard on the brand’s mirrorless cameras, and that’s no different here.

Off the bat, the only thing that Panasonic seems to be missing out on is the ability to use its Lumix G100 as a webcam. DSLR and mirrorless camera makers have been jumping on the opportunity to add this functionality, so it’s at least one blemish on the latest Panasonic release’s feature list.

Panasonic rounds out its vlogging focus with a new $99 tripod grip that brings some extra functionality into the mix. Doubling as both a stabilizing grip and a tabletop tripod, the accessory packs a few controls for one-handed shooting including video recording, shutter release, and sleep buttons. It’s also compatible with a list of Panasonic’s other mirrorless cameras, not just its latest Lumix G100.

Pre-order with a launch discount

Panasonic’s latest is now available for pre-order at retailers like B&H and enters with a price tag of $698 for the camera alone. Getting the full kit will set you back $748. That is until the introductory pre-order pricing expires at the end of July when units are said to first begin shipping. After launch, prices will rise to the MSRP of $748 and $798 for the standalone camera and bundle respectively.

