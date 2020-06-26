Govee’s wireless doorbell kit has two chimes for just $13 Prime shipped

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Doorbell with Two Receivers for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code TUXTX2RN at checkout. Normally $22, today’s deal saves you nearly $10 and is the best available. If you’re ready to upgrade to a new wireless doorbell that has a chime in multiple rooms, this is a great option. You’ll mount the wireless doorbell button at whatever door you want, be it the front, back, or even garage. Inside, there are two plug-in receivers that act as the chime, alerting you from multiple rooms that the button has been pressed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit lower-cost? The 1byone Wireless Doorbell is available for just $10 Prime shipped. You’ll get only one chime here, instead of two, so do keep that in mind.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. Today, we’ve tracked an all-time low on Yale’s HomeKit-enabled smart lock, which would go great with today’s lead deal.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

1000Ft Long Operation Range: The wireless signals up to 300m/1000 feet inside your home or business in an open space. You will never miss a visitor.

Mute Mode & 36 CD Sound Melodies with Adjustable Volume: 36 CD-Like chimes option with 4 levels of adjustable volume from 0db to 110db. Easily choose and set your favorite tones as you wish. Silent mode with just LED flash is available when you don’t want to be disturbed.

Easy Installation: Just plug the receiver into a socket, fix the transmitter on wall or door frame with adhesive tape or screws included.

