An all-time low takes $100 off Yale’s Assure SL HomeKit Smart Lock at $199

B&H is currently offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $199 shipped. Also at Amazon, though currently delayed until July. Saving you $100 from its regular price tag, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. Yale’s Assure Lock SL sports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility thanks to the bundled bridge, yielding support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. On top of being able to use your smartphone or summon those voice assistants, a built-in touchscreen offers yet another way to ditch your keys. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 690 Amazon shoppers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Should HomeKit support and a built-in keypad not be a must, save a bit more and opt for the August Smart Lock at $114. This option still allows you to lock the deadbolt from your phone, but lacks some of the higher-end smart home features offered by the Yale Assure mentioned above.

This morning Home Depot kicked off a sale with notable offers for expanding your smart home to the garage and more at up to 25% off. That’s on top of the on-going Philips Hue mix and match sale and everything else you’ll find in our guide.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

