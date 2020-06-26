Logitech’s MX Master 3 is a work-from-home must at 20% off, now $80 shipped

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for $80.24 shipped when you add a filler item to your cart and use the code 92386 at checkout. Normally $100, this is just $5 above our last mention from back in April and is the best available. Logitech’s latest MX Master 3 is a must-have for working from home. The customizability and gestures that it provides allow you to automate different areas of your workflow, speeding up tasks for a more efficient day. Plus, the side-scrolling wheel can come in handy if you’re constantly in programs like Premiere Pro or Logic Pro X with horizontal timelines. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Not sure if the MX Master 3 is right for you? Well, take a peek at our hands-on review to find out why we love it so much.

Should you travel at all for work, we recommend grabbing this carrying case for your new mouse. I have one for my MX Master 2S and it makes keeping it safe (and the dongle close) super simple. At just $14 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have.

While you’re upgrading your desk with new peripherals, be sure to check out Anker’s latest PowerExpand USB-C dock. It’s an all-in-one docking station that has dual 4K display outputs, 45W USB-C PD charging, and much more.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced features:

Get spot-on precision in your designs games with this Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse. The sculpted shape is comfortable to hold for extended hours, and the electromagnetic MagSpeed wheel enables fast noiseless scrolling. This Logitech MX Master Series advanced wireless mouse lasts 70 days on a full charge, making it suitable for work trips.

