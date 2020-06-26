SOREL boots and sneakers up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

The Hautelook SOREL Event offers up to 60% off select styles of boots and sneakers. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Just in time for hiking season, one of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Madson Moc Toe Waterproof Boots. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $80. These boots feature a polished leather exterior that’s durable for outdoor adventures. It also has a cushioned insole for added comfort and they’re waterproof. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s SOREL Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Sale that’s offering up to 60% off popular sneakers, and more.

