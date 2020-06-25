Nordstrom Rack adidas Event offers up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, more

For 3-days only, Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Event takes up to 60% off popular styles of shoes and apparel. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Daily 2-0 Sneaker is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find them for $35. These casual sneakers can be worn year-round but will definitely look great with shorts for summer. The all white appearance is very versatile and will keep any look fresh. Plus, the rubber outsole promotes traction, in case you run into showers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for deals from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

