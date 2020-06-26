Vera Bradley backpacks, accessories, more up to 40% off in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Vera Bradley backpacks, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One notable deal is on Vera Bradley’s Microfiber XL Campus Backpack at $80.85. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $150 with today’s deal easily marking a new Amazon all-time low. This all-black backpack offers a microfiber design that is machine-washable, which makes it a great backpack option. There’s enough room for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, along with an iPad, various accessories, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another top pick is the Vera Bradley Cotton Glenna Satchel Purse for $46.20. Regularly $70 or so, this purse originally retailed at $110. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This pursue offers a fully-washable denim design with various compartments and slip pockets, which are ideal for storing your smartphone, wallet, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional Vera Bradley price drops across a wide range of styles. Make sure to also swing by our fashion guide for additional price drops on everyday clothing and much more.

Vera Bradley XL Campus Backpack features:

Vera Bradley has crafted a backpack that will get you to your destination with comfort and ease. The XL Campus Backpack is the fashionable solution for storing your everyday school and work essentials – measuring 16.75 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 8.75 inches deep with a 2.75 inch top handle drop and 32 inch adjustable straps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!