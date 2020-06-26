Vera Bradley backpacks, accessories, more up to 40% off in today’s Gold Box

- Jun. 26th 2020 7:44 am ET

Shop now!
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Vera Bradley backpacks, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One notable deal is on Vera Bradley’s Microfiber XL Campus Backpack at $80.85. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $150 with today’s deal easily marking a new Amazon all-time low. This all-black backpack offers a microfiber design that is machine-washable, which makes it a great backpack option. There’s enough room for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, along with an iPad, various accessories, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another top pick is the Vera Bradley Cotton Glenna Satchel Purse for $46.20. Regularly $70 or so, this purse originally retailed at $110. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This pursue offers a fully-washable denim design with various compartments and slip pockets, which are ideal for storing your smartphone, wallet, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for additional Vera Bradley price drops across a wide range of styles. Make sure to also swing by our fashion guide for additional price drops on everyday clothing and much more.

Vera Bradley XL Campus Backpack features:

Vera Bradley has crafted a backpack that will get you to your destination with comfort and ease. The XL Campus Backpack is the fashionable solution for storing your everyday school and work essentials – measuring 16.75 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 8.75 inches deep with a 2.75 inch top handle drop and 32 inch adjustable straps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Shop now!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Vera Bradley

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp