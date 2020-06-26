Snag Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Nightstand while it’s $90 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Nightstand for $89.98 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. This solution sets out to both update your bedroom while also offering up quite a bit of storage. Buyers are bound to appreciate a mid-century modern design that’s comprised of solid pine wood. It also happens to support up to 50-pounds of weight, ensuring you can pack it full without needing to worry. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Embrace a minimalistic look by placing Anker‘s $12 Qi PowerWave Pad in the top drawer of your new nightstand. This is what I do and love that at the end of the day I can drop my iPhone inside and then close the drawer for an easy and clutter-free wireless charging setup.

Today’s deal comes hot on the heels of the Walker Edison furniture discounts we spotted yesterday, many of which are still live. Swing by our roundup to save up to 35% off while spending as little as $115.

Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Nightstand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 20″ L x 16″ W – Drawer: 7.25″ H x 15.75″ L x 11.75″ W

Made of solid pine wood in a stained finish

Pair with matching dresser for a complete bedroom set

Includes 1 nightstand

Supports up to 50 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!