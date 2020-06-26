Add 14TB to your Plex server with WD’s Easystore Hard Drive at $250 (Save 20%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $249.99 shipped. Usually clocking in with a $310 going rate, today’s offers saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Featuring USB 3.0 speeds, this desktop hard drive delivers up to 5Gb/s performance. Whether you’re looking to consolidate some old backup drives into a single volume, need more storage for your Plex server, or want to future-proof your setup, this drive is a great option to consider. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

If you don’t need 14TB but don’t want to miss out on the Western Digital drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $145 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $120. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

Those hoping to kickstart their home media server with today’s discounted WD storage will definitely want to look into what Synology’s latest has to offer. We just recently took a hands-on look at the new DS220+ NAS, and you can get all the details on its performance right here.

WD Easystore 14TB Hard Drive features:

Keep files safe and accessible with this 14TB Western Digital easystore desktop hard drive. The WD Backup software makes it easy to back up your data, while universal connectivity supports both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop hard drive includes WD Discovery software, letting you manage drive settings.

