Fossil’s Hybrid Smartwatch gets cut to $99 (40% off), more watches from $44

- Jun. 27th 2020 9:26 am ET

0

Today we’ve found a selection of smartwatches and traditional watches up to 40% off on Amazon. Our top pick is the Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch (FB-01) for $99 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this Fossil smartwatch, you’ll be able to track sleep, activity, and even keep tabs on smartphone notifications. Since it trades in a display for traditional styling, this watch is able to stay powered up for a full year on a single coin cell battery. While reviews are still rolling in on this specific model, Fossil smartwatches are reputable. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, we still have a wide selection of other watches available at up to 60% off, Swing by our roundup from a couple days ago to find options priced as low as $40. Like today, there you’ll find offerings from both Skagen and Fossil.

Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Never needs charging, the easy to change coin cell battery lasts up to 12 Months.
  • Activity & Sleep Tracking with stats and long-term progress views in the companion app, set custom goals to track on your device.
  • This is one smart watch – Get smartphone notifications from the apps and contacts you care about most with discreet hybrid smartwatch vibration and hand movements; Customize your buttons to control your music, ring your phone and more

