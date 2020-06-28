Save up to 35% on baby clothing, kids’ apparel, and more from $6 at Amazon

- Jun. 28th 2020 9:26 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon has kicked off not just one, but two different collections of kids and baby apparel starting at under $6. Prime members will score free deliveries on everything, which is also available on orders over $25. While there are currently plenty of ways to outfit your wardrobe with some new apparel, these sales focus on refreshing what your little ones have in their closets. There’s everything from baby accessories and snap bodysuits to kids’ outfit sets and more. Be sure to shop all of our top picks below.

Some of our top picks include:

Then once you’ve found some new clothing for the little ones in your life, go swing by our fashion guide for even more deals.

Calvin Klein Onesie with Hat features:

Our soft and roomy footed bodysuit is made for easy outfitting. Perfect for sleep, play and everyday. Snaps at inseam for easy dressing and diapering. Includes a hat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go