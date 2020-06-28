Arlo’s Ultra 4K HomeKit camera system hits new low at $190 off, more from $170

Today only, Woot is discounting several Arlo Ultra 4K Smart Cameras and bundles starting at $170. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the 2-camera system at $399.99. Typically fetching $590 at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats the all-time low there by $115, and is the best to date. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and HomeKit support. There’s also integrated spotlights, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with two cameras, you’ll be able to surveil both the front and back yards, or any other combination of locations. Over 1,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today in Woot’s sale, you’ll find some additional ways to get started with the Arlo Ultra ecosystem, or expand an existing setup. Prices start at $170 for an add-on camera, yielding the same 4K support and other features as noted above. That’s down from the usual $300 price tag and is $30 under the lowest we’ve seen prior. Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here then.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

