elago’s minimal W2 Apple Watch dock is just $8 for a limited time

elago’s Amazon storefront offers its W2 Apple Watch Stand for $7.99 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay up to $12 at Amazon and $10 direct from elago. This is a match of the best we’ve seen via Amazon over the last year. elago’s low-profile Apple Watch dock gives your wearable a home each night while charging. Just slide your Apple Watch puck through the designated cutouts and you’ll be ready to power-up without frustrating cable management issues, enjoying an organized bedside table along the way. Choose from a variety of colors in today’s sale to match your look. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,200 Amazon customers.

There aren’t many Apple Watch docks out there that are more affordable than today’s featured deal. However, you can opt to save a bit more by going with this option from Beacoo at $7. Its design isn’t a sleek as the elago above, but for a truly bargain alternative, it will still get the job done. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

elago W2 Apple Watch Charger features:

Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages. The elago W2 Nightstand is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your Apple Watch and to prevent it from moving around when resting on a surface.

