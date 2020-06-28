Pick up an affordable RYOBI electric trimmer and blower combo for $89

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V Electric Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $89 shipped. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and matching the best offer we’ve tracked to date. Now is a great time to pick up a new string trimmer and blower kit while making the switch to electric at the same time. You won’t have to deal with gas or oil any longer and the included 18V battery is compatible with RYOBI’s entire lineup of tools. Also ships with a wall charger. RYOBI makes some of the best (and affordable) tools out there, so if you’re looking to make the change this summer, this is a great option. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,100 Home Depot reviewers.

If you just need a string trimmer, consider going with this much more affordable BLACK+DECKER 5A option at under $40. You’ll need an outdoor extension cord here, and will forego the cordless design, but there’s still a lot to like. It’s a great budget option that won’t break the bank if you have a smaller property or just want to do light trimming. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Combo features:

The RYOBI ONE+ Lithium-ion String Trimmer/Edger and Cordless Blower Combo Kit offers performance, comfort, cordless convenience and compatibility with over 125 ONE+ tools all for an unbeatable value. With their lightweight design, these tools are easy and comfortable to use. The trimmer features a 10 in. cut swath, auto-feed line head and rotating shaft for simple transition between trimming and edging. The blower is perfect for clearing hard surfaces and even includes a debris scraper for loosening stubborn dirt and leaves.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!