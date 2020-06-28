Sonos PLAY:1 returns to $99 with this rare refurbished discount

Sonos offers its PLAY:1 Smart Speaker for $99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. That’s down 50% from the original price and and a match of our previous mention. Sonos Play:1 offers stellar value as a multi-room starter kit. You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,800 Amazon shoppers. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase.
Put your savings to work and grab a wall mount for your new Sonos system. This affordable accessory lets you easily place a Play:1 speaker just about anywhere in your home, keeping it off the ground and out of sight.
Sonos Play:1 features:
- Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound
- Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home
- Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready
