Sonos PLAY:1 returns to $99 with this rare refurbished discount

Sonos offers its PLAY:1 Smart Speaker for $99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. That’s down 50% from the original price and and a match of our previous mention. Sonos Play:1 offers stellar value as a multi-room starter kit. You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,800 Amazon shoppers. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a wall mount for your new Sonos system. This affordable accessory lets you easily place a Play:1 speaker just about anywhere in your home, keeping it off the ground and out of sight.

Sonos Play:1 features:

Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound

Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home

Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready

