With gyms reopening and health officials suggesting that even healthy people should wear face masks, athletic brands came out with an array of options. Face masks are definitely not the easiest to work out in; however, some of the biggest activewear companies are designing face masks meant for training. The majority of the masks are highly breathable, moveable, unisex, and designed for added comfort. Head below the jump to find an array of options that are also fashionable too.

Under Armour Sportsmask

The Under Armour Sportsmask is a must-have and priced at just $30. This face mask features a three-layer system and comes in all size options. It has an ISO-chill inner layer to help keep you cool, and it stretches for comfort. The middle layer is an open-cell foam that lets air easily through. Finally, the outer layer is a soft, structured material, and the nose piece is also bendable. Better yet, it has a unique v-shape to hold the mask away from your mouth, which is great during training. Note: They’re on backorder to ship on or before August 17th.

adidas Face Masks

adidas is also offering face masks in three-packs for added convenience. One of the most notable features of this mask is that it can be washed and dried for daily use. They’re also highly breathable and have stretch ear bands to promote comfort. Plus, the masks are priced at just $16, and $2 from every pack sold will go to the Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Athleta Face Covers

Another brand that’s offering face masks is Athleta. The masks come in a pack of five and feature soft, breathable fabric. The packs come with five fun color and print options. Plus, with nearly 1,000 reviews from customers, the masks are rated 4.4/5 stars and priced at $30.

Columbia Freezer Zero Neck Gaiter

Looking for a unique face mask? Columbia’s Freezer Zero Neck Gaiter is a perfect option and priced at $20. This neck gaiter features sweat-activated cooling material to help keep you comfortable. Plus, it’s wonderful for summer with built-in UPF 50 fabric. However, if you don’t want your neck covered they also have a Freezer Zero Bandana, as well.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Face Masks

If you’re a sports fan, Dick’s Sporting Goods has a ton of options. From football to baseball, you can sport your favorite team while working out. The masks are breathable, hand-washable, and reusable. They’re available in three-packs and are priced at $25.

