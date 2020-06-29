Take your home recordings up a notch with a $7 Deco Gear pop screen (Reg. $20)

BuyDig is offering the Deco Gear Universal Microphone Pop Screen for $6.99 shipped. Regularly $20 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 65% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous mention and about $6 below the Amazon all-time low. While it might seem trivial for your burgeoning home media studio, a simple pop screen like this can actually make a world of difference on your recordings, especially vocals. This model is actually a little bit more feature-rich/robust and more affordable than the basic options on Amazon. It can affix to just about any mic stand and features a gooseneck arm to make getting it in place much easier. Rated 3.7/5 stars with more than 50% leaving a 5 star rating. More details below.

When it comes to affordable pop screens, today’s is about as good as it gets. Most of the options on Amazon start at around $8 or $9 and aren’t quite as well made as today’s lead deal. Unless you absolutely hate the orange accents, this Deco Gear is certainly one of the best options on the internet today.

For more ways to improve your recordings visit our microphone isolation feature and the podcasting/recording roundup where you’ll find a host of great suggestions for outfitting your home studio.

Also, be sure to give our hands-on video review of the new Elgato Wave:3 Streaming Mic a look while you’re at it.

More on the Deco Gear Microphone Pop Screen:

Pop filters are essential to a professional-sounding recording. Deco Gear’s Universal Pop Filter features double layer acoustic filter with adjustable goose neck and mic stand clip for precise positioning to help get the best out of your podcasting, streaming or recording.

