Expand HomeKit with Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat: $119 (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST75) for $119 shipped. That’s at least $21 off the typical rate and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked there. Along with HomeKit, users will also be able to control this thermostat with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Wink. Installation is said to take 30-minutes or less, making it a project that’s easy to knock out on a weekend or weeknight. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Depending on the size of thermostat you’ll be replacing, it may be worth investing some of today’s savings in Emerson’s Wall Plate for $9. It’s a perfect fit for the model above and can bring a clean look to a wall that would otherwise have markings or holes from the thermostat that preceded this one.

Don’t have a C-Wire? This $13 power adapter quickly resolves that problem. I bought this unit to get around my new home’s lack of one and it worked precisely as expected. The cable reaches over 25-feet, ensuring you can use a nearby outlet or one that’s in another room.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

MOST INSTALL IN 30 MINUTES OR LESS**: Use the built-in level, illuminated easy click terminals and step-by-step in-app instructions for quick DIY installation

SMART HOME COMPATIBLE: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Wink smart home platforms. CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Remotely control your home comfort from your smartphone or tablet using the free mobile Sensi app for Android and iOS devices

HD TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY and ENHANCED FEATURES: Features HD touchscreen color display with backglow; and smart alerts to detect extreme temperature and humidity levels in your home

