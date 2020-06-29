Garmin fēnix 5s smartwatch lasts for 9-days at $350 (Reg. $440), more from $38

Amazon is offering the Garmin fēnix 5s 42mm GPS Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Normally $500 direct and around $440 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $3 of its all-time low and is a match for our last mention. If you’re wanting to pick up a smartwatch that works with both iPhone and Android, then Garmin’s solution could be the one for you. It has three different modes it can run: smartwatch, GPS/heartrate, or UltraTrac. With up to 9-days of battery life depending on the mode you choose, this watch is designed to last all week with you. Plus, for the adventurers out there, it includes GPS and GLONASS satellite reception, as well as a 3-axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $38.

More watches on sale:

Keep your brand-new smartwatch’s display nice and pristine when you grab a 2-pack of tempered glass protectors. It’s just $7 Prime shipped for the pair and you’ll have a backup in case one shatters or cracks during use.

However, for those looking to pick up an Apple Watch, Series 3 is on sale from $169 right now. This is can’t-miss pricing and gives you a budget-focused way to enter the Apple smartwatch ecosystem.

Garmin fēnix 5s Smartwatch features:

Preloaded activity profiles for all of your sports and adventures

Battery life – Smartwatch mode: Up to 9 days. GPS/HR mode – Up to 14 hours. UltraTrac mode – Up to 35 hours without wrist heart rate

Put key stats at your fingertips with the performance widget that shows the effects and progress of your workouts

Connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect online fitness community and personalization through free watch faces and apps from our Connect IQ store

