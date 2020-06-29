Garmin fēnix 5s smartwatch lasts for 9-days at $350 (Reg. $440), more from $38

- Jun. 29th 2020 3:11 pm ET

Get this deal
$500 $350
0

Amazon is offering the Garmin fēnix 5s 42mm GPS Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Normally $500 direct and around $440 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $3 of its all-time low and is a match for our last mention. If you’re wanting to pick up a smartwatch that works with both iPhone and Android, then Garmin’s solution could be the one for you. It has three different modes it can run: smartwatch, GPS/heartrate, or UltraTrac. With up to 9-days of battery life depending on the mode you choose, this watch is designed to last all week with you. Plus, for the adventurers out there, it includes GPS and GLONASS satellite reception, as well as a 3-axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $38.

More watches on sale:

Keep your brand-new smartwatch’s display nice and pristine when you grab a 2-pack of tempered glass protectors. It’s just $7 Prime shipped for the pair and you’ll have a backup in case one shatters or cracks during use.

However, for those looking to pick up an Apple Watch, Series 3 is on sale from $169 right now. This is can’t-miss pricing and gives you a budget-focused way to enter the Apple smartwatch ecosystem.

Garmin fēnix 5s Smartwatch features:

  • Preloaded activity profiles for all of your sports and adventures
  • Battery life – Smartwatch mode: Up to 9 days. GPS/HR mode – Up to 14 hours. UltraTrac mode – Up to 35 hours without wrist heart rate
  • Put key stats at your fingertips with the performance widget that shows the effects and progress of your workouts
  • Connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect online fitness community and personalization through free watch faces and apps from our Connect IQ store

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$500 $350
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Garmin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide