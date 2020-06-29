Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $169 for a limited time

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 from $169 shipped for a limited time. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. It also matches the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Hit up our Apple guide for additional price drops across the board, including deals on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

