Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $169 for a limited time

- Jun. 29th 2020 6:49 am ET

$169
Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 from $169 shipped for a limited time. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. It also matches the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Hit up our Apple guide for additional price drops across the board, including deals on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swim proof
  • watchOS 5
  • Dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
  • Alumninum case

