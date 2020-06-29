Herschel Supply Co. Shoulder Bag drops to $49 (Reg. $65), more

Amazon’s offering the Herschel Strand Shoulder Bag in the color light grey for $48.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $65, that’s the lowest price in over 6 months. This shoulder bag is great for traveling or it can be used as a gym bag. The two-way zipper adds convenience and it has a spacious interior to hold essentials. The interior also has a nylon material that can easily be wiped down. Rated 4.7./5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

With your savings you can also pick up the Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Tolietry Kit in the color apricot for just $15. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil Flash Sale with up to 50% off select bags.

Herschel Strand Shoulder Bag features:

The Strand tote features a snap-down design with robust handles and an easy-access main compartment for weekend getaways

Two-way zipper with pebbled leather pulls and snap-down extensions

Side and center-access external storage sleeves

Reinforced and articulated carrying handles

