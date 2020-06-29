Capture 4K60 or 5.7K 360-degree with insta360 ONE R at a low of $430 ($50 off)

- Jun. 29th 2020 6:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the insta360 ONE R 5.7K Action Camera for $429.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $480, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the first major discount that we’ve seen offered on this all-new action camera. Sporting dual recording capabilities, the insta360 ONE R can capture 5.7K 360-degree or 4K60 standard, giving you high-quality video regardless of which mode you shoot in. It’s also IPX8 waterproof out of the box, which allows you to take it up to 16-feet into the depths without any type of housing. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the 360-degree video capabilities for GoPro’s Hero8 Black. It’s available for $300 shipped on Amazon, saving you $130 over today’s lead deal while still retaining 4K60 recording capabilities.

Either way, you’ll want to pick up a microSD card to keep your recordings stored on. This 128GB SanDisk model captures 4K without a problem at just $25 Prime shipped, making it a must-have addition to either camera listed above.

insta360 ONE R Action Camera features:

  • ONE R Twin Edition transforms on the fly from a 360 cam to a 4K 60fps wide-angle shooter. You’ll always have the right tool to capture the action.
  • FlowState achieves gimbal-like stabilization without the gimbal. Thanks to a new scene-detection algorithm, your footage stays clear and steady even in low light.
  • All pixels are not created equal. The Dual-Lens 360 Mod raises the bar with Super 5.7K resolution, leveraging H.265 encoding, advanced image processing and an AI-powered finishing algorithm to preserve detail and make your footage pop.
  • ONE R is IPX8 waterproof to 5m (16.4ft). Whether you’re poolside or on a rainy-day ride, ONE R can handle it. !!! NOTE: ONE R is waterproof after being fully assembled and installed in the included Mounting Bracket.

