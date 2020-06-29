Linksys’ Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System sees $50 discount to $200, more from $76

- Jun. 29th 2020 9:17 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys MC3600 Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer is $15 under the last discount and now at a new all-time low. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of coverage, this Linksys system can dish out maximum speeds of 1.2Gb/s across its dual-band connectivity. Ideal for homes with three to five bedrooms, the three included nodes provide consistent coverage and each feature two built-in Ethernet ports for expanding your wired setup, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $76.

Other deals include:

Regardless of which router or network upgrade you end up with, a perfect way to use your savings is to bring home a 5-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $11 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now. 

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Easy to set up and designed to fit anywhere, Velop brings ultra-fast, full-strength mesh WiFi to your home in minutes. Featuring Intelligent Mesh technology and a sleek, modular design, the Velop mesh WiFi system spreads strong WiFi through any kind of home. Each Velop node features a beautiful, compact design that coordinates with any home style and decor. Multiple nodes work together as a system, so as your WiFi needs expand, simply add more nodes to create a customized mesh network.

