Linksys’ Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System sees $50 discount to $200, more from $76

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys MC3600 Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer is $15 under the last discount and now at a new all-time low. Featuring up to 4,500-square feet of coverage, this Linksys system can dish out maximum speeds of 1.2Gb/s across its dual-band connectivity. Ideal for homes with three to five bedrooms, the three included nodes provide consistent coverage and each feature two built-in Ethernet ports for expanding your wired setup, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $76.

Regardless of which router or network upgrade you end up with, a perfect way to use your savings is to bring home a 5-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $11 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

Easy to set up and designed to fit anywhere, Velop brings ultra-fast, full-strength mesh WiFi to your home in minutes. Featuring Intelligent Mesh technology and a sleek, modular design, the Velop mesh WiFi system spreads strong WiFi through any kind of home. Each Velop node features a beautiful, compact design that coordinates with any home style and decor. Multiple nodes work together as a system, so as your WiFi needs expand, simply add more nodes to create a customized mesh network.

