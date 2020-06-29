Marmot 4th of July Sale offers 25% off sitewide + free shipping

Marmot’s 4th of July Sale offers 25% off sitewide including jackets, pullovers, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s PreCip Eco Jacket is currently on sale for $75 and originally was priced at $100. It’s available in a wide array of color options and has a waterproof exterior. This jacket is great for morning hikes, summer bonfires, fall outings, and more. It also packs into its own pocket for convenient storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 175 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

