Sharp’s SuperSteam Countertop Oven is up to $200 off for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Sharp SuperSteam Steam Oven for $199.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $400 at Best Buy, this model currently sells for around $285 at Amazon and is now at the best we can find. Today’s offer is also matching our previous mention. Not unlike the Balmuda steam toaster we featured last month, this model uses “super-heated” steam and a combination of traditional heating methods to cook your food. It is said to offer a crispy exterior that leaves the inside “moist and cooked to perfection.” Other features include a 1750-watt design, zero pre-heating time, and a 12.5- by 12.5-inch cooking area, along with the included broiler pan and crisper tray. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the steam cooking doesn’t interest you, opt for a more affordable countertop cooker instead. Black+Decker’s basics 4-slice toaster oven comes in at a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal at $41 and carries even better ratings. This model has a slightly larger cooking space but again, you won’t get the fancy steam cooking here.

More on the Sharp SuperSteam Steam Oven:

Revolutionize your cooking with this Sharp Superheated steam countertop oven. Combining the power of super-heated steam and traditional radiant heating, it crisps and browns the outside of your food while leaving the inside moist and cooked to perfection. This 1750W design requires no preheating or defrosting either. This Sharp Superheated steam countertop oven includes a broiler pan and crisper tray for easy convenience.

