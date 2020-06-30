Apple’s vibrant 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve has struck $85 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Apple 10.5‑inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve in Electric Blue for $84.99 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $24 for this specific colorway. If you own a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, this sleeve is a great way to give it a refreshed look. It comes in a vibrant Electric Blue colorway and is ready to stow Apple Pencil right above your tablet. The interior is lined with soft microfiber to help remove smudges while also protected your device from scratches. We went hands-on when it debuted, so have a look at our review to learn more.

If branding doesn’t concern you, have a look at this $19 alternative. It mimics the design above, but does forfeit the Electric Blue colorway for a more typical brown leather look. As with the lead deal, this offering also has a place for Apple Pencil to reside.

Speaking of iPad cases, we just broke down Pad & Quill’s 4th of July sale. There you’ll discover discounts of up to 75% off. Not only will you find iPad cases, there are also iPhone solutions, allowing you show your beloved smartphone some love.

Apple 10.5‑inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve features:

  • The Leather Sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is made from top-quality leather.
  • It protects your iPad Pro with a soft microfiber lining.
  • Stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you.

