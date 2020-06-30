Pad & Quill 4th of July sale: Up to 75% off iPad and iPhone cases + more

An early Pad & Quill 4th of July sale is starting today with a selection of clearance gear at up to 50% off as well as some deep deals on new releases. From now through this weekend, Pad & Quill is making down a number of its iPhone covers, iPad cases, and more by as much as 50% and you can use our special promo code to knock an additional 15% off of that. Head below for a closer look.

Early Pad & Quill 4th of July Sale:

You’ll find all of the Pad & Quill 4th of July deals right here, but there are plenty of marked down products throughout the site today’s discount code will work on as well. Speaking of which, remember to use code PQ15 at checkout in order to knock an additional 15% off everything sitewide.

One standout here is the leather Aria Magic Keyboard Case for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Now marked down to $99.95, you can use the promo code above to drop the total down to $84.96 shipped. That’s nearly 25% off the going rate and a great chance to score a nice leather cover for your precious iPad Pro. Available in various colors, it is made of American leather with a ballistic nylon interior and an elastic strap closure. The usual marine-grade stitching is in place here along with more than enough space to have Apple Pencil 2 charging while inside the case. The 25-year Pad & Quill warranty on the leather and a 30-day money back promise apply here as well.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for options at as much as 75% off the going rate when you apply the coupon code above. 

Outside of the early Pad & Quill 4th of July event, we have plenty of other Apple gear accessory deals live. First up, there are some great case deals in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and Twelve South’s iPad Journal cover is still on sale. We also have Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro plus even more right here. You’ll also want to take a quick look at the new Nomad Rugged iPad Pro Case as well as the latest Spigen Stand All dock.

More on the Aria Magic Keyboard Case:

Pad & Quill 4th of July sale: The 2020 iPad Pro 11 with Magic or Smart Keyboard is so close to an actual laptop with the bonus of being an amazing tablet. We love that and we also understand how important it is to protect that investment with some style. We think you’ll find the Aria iPad Pro keyboard combo case meets that need.

