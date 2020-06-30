Apple is offering 10% bonus cash when adding funds to Apple ID

Apple is currently running a promotion where you can score 10% bonus cash when adding funds to your Apple ID with up to $20 in extra value available. Adding funds is simple. On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, navigate to the App Store, tap your photo in the upper-righthand corner, then tap “Add Funds to Apple ID.” Doing this on a Mac or PC is a bit more complicated, so we’ll break down how to do it on Catalina and later, as well as earlier versions of macOS and Windows below. This promotion is limited to adding up to $200 in funds to your Apple ID, and is only usable one time. For an in-depth look at how to add funds to your Apple ID, check out Apple’s how-to.

How to add funds to Apple ID on macOS Catalina and later:

On your Mac, open the App Store

Open the Account Information page On a Mac, from the menu bar at the top of the screen, choose Store > View My Account. Then click View Information at the top of the screen.

On the Account Information page, scroll to the Apple ID Account section, then click “Add Funds to Apple ID.”

How to add funds to Apple ID pre-macOS Catalina and Windows:

On your Mac, open the App Store. On a PC, open iTunes for Windows

Open the Account Information page. Here’s how: On a Mac, from the menu bar at the top of the screen, choose Store > View My Account. Then click View Information at the top of the screen. On a PC, from the top of the iTunes window, choose Account > View My Account. Sign in with your Apple ID, then click View Account.

On the Account Information page, scroll to the Apple ID Account section, then click “Add Funds to Apple ID.”

