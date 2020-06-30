It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Yesterday’s notable price drop on the strategic XCOM Enemy Within is still live right here along with The Room series, but we are now ready to add to the list with today’s offers. Headlined by the unique puzzle-like experience known as Prune, we also have notable deals on titles like World Title Boxing Manager, eXtra Voice Recorder, Chrono Plus – Time Tracker, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Prune: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Law of Attraction Meditation: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Weight Loss Hypnosis Lose Fat: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MBTA Rail: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 Royal $40, BioShock Collection $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: WatchApp – for Whatsapp: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: XCOM: Enemy Within: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Road Trip Planner: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

More on Prune:

Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil. A unique digital plant for your pocket…Beautiful, minimalist art and a super clean interface—it’s just you and the trees…Meditative music and sound design for you to zen out to…No IAP, no monetization strategy, no currencies…Share screenshots of your unique tree creations with friends.

