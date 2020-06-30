Upgrade your DIY setup with a Bosch 18V 6.5-inch circular saw: $119 ($129 off)

Lowe’s is offering the Bosch 18V 6.5-inch Cordless Circular Saw plus a Core18v 4 Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $119 shipped. Normally the saw alone is $119, and the battery kit adds another $129 in value. Whether you’ve already started building out a DIY toolkit or are just beginning your journey, every toolbox needs a circular saw. Bosch’s 18V option is a great choice for projects that require the utmost portability, given that it’s battery-powered. It uses a 6.5-inch blade, which is command and can easily be picked up at any hardware store. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this 3-pack of saw blades for $26 shipped at Amazon. It includes a blade each designed for a different purpose, ranging from general-purpose to framing and even finishing.

Something else every toolkit should have is a miter saw. We’re tracking a great deal on one right now that’s down to just $99 shipped from its $149 going rate. It has a 10-inch blade, giving you nearly twice the cutting room of today’s lead deal. However, it needs to be plugged in and is not very portable.

Bosch 18V Circular Saw features:

The Bosch CCS180B 18 V 6-1/2 In. Circular Saw Bare Tool can easily cut through 2x (“two by”) material across entire bevel range. This cordless saw provides a convenient 50° bevel range, which is handy for times when quick bevel cuts are called for in a difficult situations. The easy-to-read depth-of-cut gauge and bevel scale help make accurate cuts simple. Its ergonomic main handle that is angled for ease in pushing the saw forward. The saw includes a simple depth gauge and bevel scale, a dust blower to help keep the cut line visible, and an anti-snag lower guard to ease into the cut. This balanced saw weighs only 6.6 Lbs. (tool only, not including battery). This is a bare tool kit; the battery and charger are sold separately.

