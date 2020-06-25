Upgrade your DIY woodworking setup with a 10-inch compound miter saw for $99

- Jun. 25th 2020 3:43 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch Compound Miter Saw for $99 shipped. Normally $149, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $10 of the historical low at Amazon. If you’re planning out some woodworking projects this summer like I am, well, a miter saw like this is absolutely a required tool in your garage. It’ll make repeat cuts super simple when dealing with things like 2x4s for your projects and is much easier to use than a standard handheld circular saw. This model even has a 0- to 45-degree bevel for handling more delicate tasks. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up some clamps to hold your woodworking projects tightly. This 4-pack of 6-inch IRWIN QUICK-GRIP Clamps is just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller there, and IRWIN is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to clamping gear.

Not ready to dive into owning a miter saw, but need to make a few cuts? CRAFTSMAN’s 7-¼-inch Circular Saw is a great option. It’s just $54 shipped at Amazon and will make it easy to make a few cuts for smaller projects.

Metabo HPT Miter Saw features:

  • Same tools. New name. Hitachi power tools has renamed to Metabo HPT
  • Miter angle range: 0°-52°, to the right and left for increased flexibility
  • Bevel range: 0°-45˚, to the left with adjustable bevel stops for precision cuts
  • 15 Amp motor delivers high power for the toughest of cuts

