Crocs takes 20% off sitewide during its 4th of July Sale from $20

For a limited time only, Crocs is having a 4th of July Sale that’s offering 20% off sitewide. Discounts applied in cart. Score great deals on clogs, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Swiftwater Wave Flip Flops that are marked down to $24. For comparison, these flip flops are regularly priced at $30. They’re also made with lightweight material that’s waterproof, which is great for the summer season. Its cushioned insole promotes comfort too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

