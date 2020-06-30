Fruit of the Loom Fleece Crew Sweatshirt for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Jun. 30th 2020 3:05 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Fruit of the Loom Fleece Crew Sweatshirt in the color Scuba Blue for $6.94 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt is great for year-round wear and can easily be layered. It will also look nice with joggers, jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. Best of all, this style is unisex, which means anyone can wear it. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews. Head below the jump to find out even more about the sweatshirt and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Also, stay fresh this summer with the Speed Stick Deodorant 4-pack that’s priced at $5.98. This deodorant is aluminum free and has over 2,000 positive reviews. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, Levi’s is having a Warehouse Sale that’s offering up to 70% off popular denim from just $20.

Fruit of the Loom Fleece Sweatshirt features:

  • EverSoft ring spun cotton provides premium softness wash after wash
  • Wicking & odor protection
  • Double-needle stitching on the neck and hems for added durability
  • Ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband that hold their shape
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder neck tape for comfort and durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author