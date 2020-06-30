Fruit of the Loom Fleece Crew Sweatshirt for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Fruit of the Loom Fleece Crew Sweatshirt in the color Scuba Blue for $6.94 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt is great for year-round wear and can easily be layered. It will also look nice with joggers, jeans, shorts, or khakis alike. Best of all, this style is unisex, which means anyone can wear it. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews. Head below the jump to find out even more about the sweatshirt and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Also, stay fresh this summer with the Speed Stick Deodorant 4-pack that’s priced at $5.98. This deodorant is aluminum free and has over 2,000 positive reviews. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, Levi’s is having a Warehouse Sale that’s offering up to 70% off popular denim from just $20.

Fruit of the Loom Fleece Sweatshirt features:

EverSoft ring spun cotton provides premium softness wash after wash

Wicking & odor protection

Double-needle stitching on the neck and hems for added durability

Ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband that hold their shape

Shoulder-to-shoulder neck tape for comfort and durability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!