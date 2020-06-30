Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 70% off denim, t-shirts, more from $20

- Jun. 30th 2020 10:51 am ET

0

Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers up to 70% off closeout styles including popular jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Note: you must enter your email to enter the sale. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find it for $20. These jeans are specifically designed for athletic builds and they’re infused with stretch for added mobility. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Levi's

Levi's

About the Author