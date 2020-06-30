Levi’s Warehouse Sale takes up to 70% off denim, t-shirts, more from $20

Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers up to 70% off closeout styles including popular jeans, t-shirts, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Note: you must enter your email to enter the sale. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find it for $20. These jeans are specifically designed for athletic builds and they’re infused with stretch for added mobility. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

