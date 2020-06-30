Keep the home office cool with Insignia’s Portable Air Conditioner at $70 off

- Jun. 30th 2020 2:07 pm ET

Today only, the official Best buy eBay store is offering the Insignia Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $370, today’s offer is a solid $70 discount and just in time to keep things cool around the house or office as the summer months roll in. This model is designed for rooms up to 350-sq. ft. with 8000 BTUs of cooling power. Along with a built-in sleep mode for additional energy savings, it features three fan speeds, a programmable timer, and a remote control that doubles as a personal remote thermostat sensor. It also ships with a window exhaust kit as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If today’s lead deal is overkill or you would just prefer a fully in-window model that doesn’t take up any floor space, the Frigidaire options are worth a closer look. This 17-inch Frigidiare Window Air Conditioner comes in at $195 on Amazon, saving you more than $100 over today’s Insignia option. Just note, this one is stationary and isn’t quite as powerful at 5000 BTUs, but for smaller rooms or the home office, it is a much more affordable solution.

More on the Insignia Portable Air Conditioner:

Cool up to 350 sq. ft. with this Insignia portable air conditioner. The 8000 BTU of cooling power helps keep your room at a comfortable temperature, while the three modes provide flexible functionality. This white Insignia portable air conditioner has a built-in sleep mode for energy savings, and the included remote control ensures easy operation.

