Upgrade your pool game with these floats and more from $17 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off pool floats from Swimline & GAME. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Swimline Giant Shootball Basketball Swimming Pool Toy for $27.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $58 but trends around $40 or so in more recent months. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon in the last year. Notable features here include a standup inflatable design with multiple ports and an included three basketballs. It stands 45-inches tall by 36-inches wide. Rated 3.9/5 stars. You’ll find even more top picks down below.

Another standout today is the GAME Large Inflatable Duck for $21.99. Regularly $28, today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Made to look like a giant duck with sunglasses, this inflatable can handle up to 250-pounds of weight and is made of “durable vinyl material.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for additional price drops on outdoor pool inflatables and much more. The entire sale is good through this evening, although some models are starting to sell out.

Swimline Shootball Basketball Toy features:

Your kids will have hours of fun with this unique floating game. Giant 45-inch tall inflatable has great basketball action and multi ports for multiple shooters. Made of heavy gauge vinyl, giant shootball comes with 1 ball. Giant shootball measures 36-inches by 45-inches.

