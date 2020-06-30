Upgrade your pool game with these floats and more from $17 at Amazon

- Jun. 30th 2020 7:44 am ET

20% off
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off pool floats from Swimline & GAME. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Swimline Giant Shootball Basketball Swimming Pool Toy for $27.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $58 but trends around $40 or so in more recent months. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon in the last year. Notable features here include a standup inflatable design with multiple ports and an included three basketballs. It stands 45-inches tall by 36-inches wide. Rated 3.9/5 stars. You’ll find even more top picks down below.

Another standout today is the GAME Large Inflatable Duck for $21.99. Regularly $28, today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Made to look like a giant duck with sunglasses, this inflatable can handle up to 250-pounds of weight and is made of “durable vinyl material.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for additional price drops on outdoor pool inflatables and much more. The entire sale is good through this evening, although some models are starting to sell out.

Swimline Shootball Basketball Toy features:

Your kids will have hours of fun with this unique floating game. Giant 45-inch tall inflatable has great basketball action and multi ports for multiple shooters. Made of heavy gauge vinyl, giant shootball comes with 1 ball. Giant shootball measures 36-inches by 45-inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

20% off
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Swimline

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp