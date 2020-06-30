Lenovo‘s Assistant-enabled Smart Clock gets cut by up to 50%, now $40 shipped

Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock for $39.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2020. This Assistant-enabled Lenovo display is a perfect bedside companion. Not only will you be able to quickly control your smart home with voice, you can also fire up music, set an alarm, and more. You can also be able to stream a live feed from compatible smart cameras. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re in the Alexa ecosystem like me, a better fit may be Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock for $30. Not only does it tell time, it also pairs with an Echo Dot so it can provide a way to visually keep an eye on timers. For more information, check out our launch coverage of the Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock.

If the thought of adding Lenovo’s Smart Clock to your room has you rethinking your furniture arrangement, don’t forget that we’ve spotted Walker Edison ottomans, tables, and more for up to 65% off at Amazon.

Lenovo Smart Clock features:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

