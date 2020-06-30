Nomad’s Outlet Sale offers up to 80% off cases, chargers, more priced from $10

Nomad is currently running an Outlet Sale of its last-generation products with prices from just $10. Shipping charges may apply and vary. One of our favorite deals is the Wireless Hub which is down to $39.95 in this sale. Normally $80, today’s deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Nomad’s Wireless Hub offers four USB ports underneath to power your devices plus a built-in Qi pad on the top for wireless charging. If you’re looking for a sleek power setup for your gear, this is a great option. This product is well-rated at Nomad, and the company has fantastic reviews at places like Best Buy. Head below for a few more of our top picks, or drop by Nomad to view everything on sale.

Our top picks:

Wireless Hub features:

A sophisticated wireless charger with a multi-port USB charging hub underneath. Capable of charging up to 5 devices at once and designed to blend into your home’s decor. Discreetly hidden under its matte rubber top, Hub’s backside houses four high-powered USB ports and a cable routing passage for clean cable management.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!