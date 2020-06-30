Osprey hydration packs, more are up to 40% off at Amazon, now priced from $20

Today we’ve come across a large selection of Osprey bags that are now up to 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Osprey Hikelite 18 Hiking Backpack for $62.95 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Now that summer is in full swing, it may be time to get out and hike. This offering weighs in at under 1.5-pounds, ensuring the heft of your haul is due to whatever you’ve chosen to take rather than the bag that’s holding it. Hikers are bound to appreciate an internal sleeve that’s ready to accommodate a 3-liter hydration pack that you can pick up now or at some point in the future. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Osprey bags from $20.

I don’t know about you, but after a long hike I love the surprise associated with walking into a shockingly cool home. Lucky for you, Emerson’s Sensi Touch Thermostat is down to $119, allowing your to adopt a smart solution that’s HomeKit-ready. This way you can save energy while you’re away then tweak temps once you’re headed back.

Osprey Hikelite 18 Hiking Backpack features:

Ventilated AirSpeed Mesh backpanel with side vents maintain a comfortable fit and keep your back cool

Integrated raincover keeps your pack and gear dry in inclement weather

Internal hydration sleeve accommodates up to a 3L reservoir (sold separately)

Stretch mesh side pockets for storing smaller items

Scratch resistant organization pocket for sunglasses and electronics

