Banish summer boredom with Razor’s RipStik Board: $49 (2020 low, Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Razor RipStik Brights Caster Board for $49 shipped. That’s $31+ off recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $17. This Razor offering is here to banish summer boredom by getting you out and about to have some fun. It boasts vibrant colors, a pivoting deck, and “high-grade urethane wheels.” The deck is slip-resistant, helping you keep your footing while learning the ropes. With more than 500 reviews so far, it has achieved a very high average rating of 4.8/5 stars.

If a skateboard will do the trick, it’s hard to go wrong with RD Street’s $26 offering. The deck size measures 30.75- x 7.6-inches, and underneath you’ll find 5-inch aluminum trucks with 50mm urethane wheels.

Razor RipStik Brights Caster Board features:

The Classic RipStik caster board now in vibrant contrasting colors

High tech polymer with removable deck plates

Inclined 360 degree caster trucks and pivoting deck

Slip-resistant concave deck platforms and high-grade urethane wheels

Rubber padded steel torsion bar

