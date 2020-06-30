Banish summer boredom with Razor’s RipStik Board: $49 (2020 low, Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Razor RipStik Brights Caster Board for $49 shipped. That’s $31+ off recent pricing there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $17. This Razor offering is here to banish summer boredom by getting you out and about to have some fun. It boasts vibrant colors, a pivoting deck, and “high-grade urethane wheels.” The deck is slip-resistant, helping you keep your footing while learning the ropes. With more than 500 reviews so far, it has achieved a very high average rating of 4.8/5 stars.

If a skateboard will do the trick, it’s hard to go wrong with RD Street’s $26 offering. The deck size measures 30.75- x 7.6-inches, and underneath you’ll find 5-inch aluminum trucks with 50mm urethane wheels.

While you’re at it, why not swing by yesterday’s roundup of discounted Good Smile Company Nendoroid figures. Our top pick from the sale is Miles Morales Spider-Man at 33% off, but it doesn’t stop there with others priced from $28.

Razor RipStik Brights Caster Board features:

  • The Classic RipStik caster board now in vibrant contrasting colors
  • High tech polymer with removable deck plates
  • Inclined 360 degree caster trucks and pivoting deck
  • Slip-resistant concave deck platforms and high-grade urethane wheels
  • Rubber padded steel torsion bar

