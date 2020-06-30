This 33-foot RGB LED strip is what your smart home needs at just $20

- Jun. 30th 2020 4:31 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot RGB LED Strip for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code UWXXIFOJ is used at checkout. This is down nearly $30 from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering two 16-foot RGB LED strips, this kit is perfect for upgrading your space. It’s controlled via an included remote that allows you to change brightness, color, and more. Plus, should either strip end up being too long to fit somewhere, you’ll be able to easily cut it to length. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Step back to a 16.4-foot strip to save some cash. This one is available for $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main drawback here is that you’ll lose out on the extra length that today’s lead deal provides.

Looking to make your home smart? Well, check out our roundup of voice-controlled plugs, LED strips, and more that we tracked earlier today. Prices start at $6 and go up from there, delivering home automation on a budget.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

  • Color Changing: The 32.8ft (2X5m) led strip light is featured with not only equipped light colors like RGB (Red, green, blue), white and other 16 colors, but also 6 color DIY options. Create romantic, festive atmosphere for events like Halloween Christmas Valentine.
  • Dual Control Ways: The remote controller, with up to 32.8ft control distance, enables you to control the strip light far away from it. Practical control box: one button to switch on/off, adjust brightness and color.
  • Dimmable Lighting: With adjustable 6-level brightness, the tape light can be changed to warm or bright. An ideal decoration for TV, wall and living room. Choose the best 5050 LEDs, up to 50,000 hours lifespan for you.

