Save up to 35% on TP-Link Kasa smart light strips, smart plugs, more from $6

Amazon is taking an extra 15% off a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories headlined by the Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $22.94 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you 35% from the usual going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug is a great way to bring your smart home outdoors just in time for summer with a weather-resistant design that allows you to control patio lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and other platforms. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more from $6.

You’ll also find a variety of other TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories on sale at Amazon. By clipping the on-page coupon on each item’s listing page you’ll be able to save an extra 15% on light strips, dimmer switches, and more.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

Earlier today we also spotted the Ring Indoor Cam bundled with a Chamberlain smart garage hub at $72.50. Scoring you a 28% discount, this is the best price to date on the Key by Amazon package. Find even more in our smart home guide.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

