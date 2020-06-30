SanDisk and Western Digital storage highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box from $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off Western Digital and SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C Portable SSD for $135.79. Regularly $175 or so, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen this year and bested only by a November 2019 mention. SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSDs feature transfer speeds up to 550 MB/s, 128-bit encryption, and a water-resistant design. It’s completely bus-powered, so you won’t need an extra power cable or wall outlet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Today’s Gold Box is jam-packed with notable deals on SanDisk storage, which is a great way to expand your setup, whether it’s a smartphone, Android device, or digital camera. You can browse through the entire sale here for more deals across the board.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

USB 3.1 Type-C Interface

Up to 550 MB/s Read Speeds

Bus Powered

128-Bit AES Encryption

Rugged Protection

Water-, Dust-, and Shock-Resistant

Includes USB Type-C to Type-C Cable

Includes USB Type-C to Type-A Adapter

