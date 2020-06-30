Store your tools in Craftsman’s 5-drawer rolling cabinet, now $199 shipped

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $199 shipped. This is 13% off its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This tool cabinet is perfect for storing your brand-new DIY gear. It has five drawers that can store up to 100-pounds of tools each and still extend fully. It’s on four 360-degree casters and can support a maximum total weight of 1,500-pounds, including what’s in the drawers and what you set on top. With the 9,266-cubic inches of storage, there’s plenty of room to stow all of your tools easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need the full 5-drawer layout or built-in casters here, be sure to check out the Homak 20-Inch 3-Drawer Ball-Bearing Toolbox. It’s available for $60 shipped on Amazon and offers simple storage for your tools and more.

Going along the same lines, you’ll want to pick up the Bosch 18V circular saw at the same time as you grab today’s lead deal. Just $119 scores you the saw a battery, and a charger, which saves you $129 from its regular rate.

Craftsman 2000 Series Tool Cabinet features:

Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials Sedalia, Missouri. The 2000 Series 27-in Wide 5 Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet is taller than most comparable tool cabinets, maximizing your storage without occupying too much floor space. Roll with easy from one work space to another.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!