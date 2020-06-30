VIZIO is probably one of my favorite TV manufacturers around. Offering a combination of budget-focused options with feature-rich models, you’ve been able to find just about anything in VIZIO’s TV line…that is, except for OLED. But, that all changes as the company is debuting the VIZIO Masterful OLED TV Collection alongside the Dolby Atmos-enabled Elevate Sound Bar. What do these two new products bring to the table? Keep reading to find out.

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, and more grace VIZIO’s first OLED TVs

VIZIO is coming out of the gate with a bang on its OLED TV launch. The company is pulling no stops, and packing every feature you could imagine into its latest displays. You’ll find Dolby Vision and HDR10+ headlining the show, providing deep blacks, rich colors, and a cinema-like experience. The all-new IQ Ultra 64-bit image processor allows this TV to adjust the brightness of individual pixels too, which reduces noise and increases detail and contrast, providing a much more crisp picture.

You’ll also find VIZIO’s ProGaming Engine here, which offers a variable refresh rate from 40-120Hz, syncing a game’s changing frame rate with the TV for reduced stuttering and tearing. There’s enough bandwidth to play at up to 4K120, should your system be able to handle it. This makes VIZIO’s TV one of the best options for next-gen consoles, given that they’ll be able to handle high frame rate gaming as well as extreme graphics.

Enjoy a bezel-less design as this TV slims things down

VIZIO trimmed down the bezels as much as they could, thanks to the fact that they’re able to get rid of the LED panels which are used to light standard TVs. Honestly, the screen looks like it goes edge-to-edge, which is the perfect design to complement a high-end home theater setup.

Build your own home theater with VIZIO’s Elevate Dolby Atmos sound bar

The perfect compliment to your brand-new VIZIO OLED TV is the company’s Elevate 5.1.4-channel sound bar. It uses Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding to give you “thrilling life-like audio” through its 18 speakers with 10 total channels. Thanks to the four upward-firing speakers, things which happen above you in a show or movie even sound like they’re up there, which is something normal sound bars just can’t offer.

You’ll get a sleek sound bar, a wireless subwoofer, and a pair of rear speakers. The sound bar itself has separate tweets and dual woofers for each channel, which gives a better separation and higher audio clarity than others. There are even two front speakers that automatically rotate upward when Atmos or DTS:X content is detected, which then works with the two up-firing speakers in the rear to create an immersive experience.

Pricing and availability

VIZIO’s OLED TVs will start at $1,299.99 for the 55-inch and run $1,999.99 for the 65-inch. This undercuts with what LG charges for its OLEDs, and we generally see VIZIO TVs drop in price pretty regularly. The VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar will cost $999.99 and both the TV and audio systems will be available this fall.

