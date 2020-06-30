Kodak’s wireless iOS/Android Mini 2 Photo Printer drops to $45 (Reg. $80+)

Adorama is offering the Kodak Photo Printer Mini 2 for $44.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $100, it typically sells for between $60 and $80 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $5 below our previous mention. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, this handy printer will allow users to wirelessly print photos over Wi-Fi or NFC technology. It creates waterproof, fingerprint-proof photos in credit card-size (2.1- by 3.4-inches) or basic squares (2.1- by 2.1-inches) with black and white or full-color options. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Kodak Mini 2 leverages DT2 technology found in the sort of combo paper/ink cartridges it uses. You can use your savings to score an extra 20-pack for under $12 Prime shipped. This will ensure you’re stocked up and ready to go for your next summer adventure, even if it is just the backyard right now. And this $12 carrying case might be worth a look too if you’re going to be out and about with your new printer.

If you would prefer an all-in-one solution, check out this deal on Canon’s IVY CLIQ instant camera/printer. Currently more than 50% off, this one can both take pictures and print them directly from the camera itself.

More on the Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Printer:

Easy print technology – mini smartphone printer lets you print 2. 1 x 3. 4” photos direct from Android or iOS device; No cables or buttons necessary

Wireless connectivity – NFC one touch for Android Launches Kodak app to print in seconds; also compatible with iOS/Android via Bluetooth

HIGH QUALITY PHOTOS – Innovative 4 PASS D2T2 Dye Transfer Method Produces Beautiful, Detailed Black/White or Color Portraits That Dry Instantly & Stay Bright Up to 10 Yrs

