Today ComiXology is unleashing its latest batch of discounted digital graphic novels, this time focused around Iron Man in its Massive Golden Avenger Sale. Prices here start at under $1, and you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a selection of comics. Our top pick is on Avengers Disassembled: Iron Man, Thor & Captain America at $7.99. Down from $20, here you’ll save 60% while beating our previous mention by $2 and marking a new all-time low. Head below for all of our top picks from today’s discounted Iron Man comics, as well as all of the other comic sales right now.

ComiXology has also kicked off a Stranger Things sale with a variety of comics from under $1. From recapping the popular Netflix series to branching off into other stories from the same universe, there are plenty of titles to keep you occupied until the fourth season debuts. Shop all of the deals right here.

All of today’s discounted comics are joined by a collection of other ongoing graphic novel sales which you can find in our guide. Plus, don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

The repercussions of the worst day in Avengers history reverberate throughout the lives of the mightiest of them all: Thor, Iron Man and Captain America! The end is nigh for the gods of Asgard, and only Thor and his Avengers allies might be able to stave off Ragnarok — but will the Thunder God be Asgard’s savior, or the architect of its downfall?

