Amazon takes 40% off DEWALT’s 3-piece Countersink Bit Set, now $15

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 3-piece Countersink Drill Bit Set (DW2535) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $9 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. When just getting started with woodworking projects, it’s easy to downplay the importance of countersinking. Doing it is worthwhile though as you can prevent wood from cracking and ensure that each screw goes in as it should without taking a last minute turn. This kit is comprised of 3-pieces, ensuring you have several options at your disposal for all the projects that lay ahead. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If it’s time to refresh your existing screwdriver bits, have a look at the SKIL 33-piece Set for only $6. Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to cover it, and not only will you receive the bits, you’ll also get a convenient holder to keep them all organized.

Oh, and don’t forget that we just found IRWIN’s metallic Combination Square for just $8 on Amazon. It’s 20% off and is within a buck or so of the best price we’ve tracked to date.

DEWALT Countersink Drill Bit Set (DW2535) features:

The product is 3PC Countersink Set

Easy and simple use kit

Drill, countersink and counterbore in one step

Four cutter countersink and tapered drill bit provide superior speed and ideal finish

Replacement tapered bits offered

