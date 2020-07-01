IRWIN’s metallic Combination Square is yours for $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the IRWIN Tools Combination Square for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s good for at least 20% off the typical rate there and is within a buck or so of the lowest price we have tracked. This offering is comprised of metal and features black, precision-etched scales to “give accurate 90- and 45-degree readings.” It measures 6-inches in length and a built-in level helps take the accuracy of projects a step further. Nearly 550 Amazon shoppers have left a review and ratings have settled at 4.5/5 stars.

Embrace simplicity to shave another $3 off today’s spending with Swanson Tool’s Speedlite Square at $5. It forfeits a metal construction for a composite material, but customers love it with an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Still haven’t got your tool fix? Home Depot’s July 4th sale should do the trick with discounts on DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Our top picks start at $99, allowing you to affordably expand your shop.

IRWIN Tools Combination Square features:

The black, precision-etched scales on this combination square give accurate 90° and 45° readings

This combination square has a cast-zinc body for durability

A stainless-steel blade is built for rugged use

