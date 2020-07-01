IRWIN’s metallic Combination Square is yours for $8 Prime shipped

- Jul. 1st 2020 1:29 pm ET

$8
0

Amazon is offering the IRWIN Tools Combination Square for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s good for at least 20% off the typical rate there and is within a buck or so of the lowest price we have tracked. This offering is comprised of metal and features black, precision-etched scales to “give accurate 90- and 45-degree readings.” It measures 6-inches in length and a built-in level helps take the accuracy of projects a step further. Nearly 550 Amazon shoppers have left a review and ratings have settled at 4.5/5 stars.

Embrace simplicity to shave another $3 off today’s spending with Swanson Tool’s Speedlite Square at $5. It forfeits a metal construction for a composite material, but customers love it with an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Still haven’t got your tool fix? Home Depot’s July 4th sale should do the trick with discounts on DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Our top picks start at $99, allowing you to affordably expand your shop.

IRWIN Tools Combination Square features:

  • The black, precision-etched scales on this combination square give accurate 90° and 45° readings
  • This combination square has a cast-zinc body for durability
  • A stainless-steel blade is built for rugged use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$8
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
IRWIN Tools

About the Author